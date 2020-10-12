Integrity360 appoints new COO

Peter Smyth promises ongoing expansion at time of 'considerable' change

In association with Integrity360

Integrity360 is delighted to welcome Peter Smyth to our team as chief operating officer.

Prior to his role in Integrity360, Peter worked with Version 1 for seven years. As head of their digital and cloud practice in Ireland, Smyth was accountable for a dedicated practice comprising 600 IT professionals covering all key aspects of digital development and managed services. Smyth led and enabled the rapid growth and commercial success of this practice area over many years, in particular managed services and enterprise cloud solutions.

Prior to Version 1, Smyth worked in eir as a member of the business management team. In his last role he was responsible for ICT product development and marketing and was previously general manager for eir in Northern Ireland.

Smyth holds a BComm and Master in Business Studies from University College Dublin and combines his strong strategic and planning expertise with experience in operational, customer, financial and team management.

Speaking about his new role, Smyth said: “I’m delighted to have joined Integrity360 as chief operating officer, having now settled into the role.

“Integrity360 is a great values-driven business in a very exciting industry with a fantastic team and culture. I’m looking forward to continued growth and momentum for our staff and customers. We intend to continue to invest in our business, at a time of considerable macro-economic and technology change, growing through continuous improvement, investment in new technologies and diversification.”

Integrity360 is the largest cyber security specialists in Ireland and the fastest growing in the UK