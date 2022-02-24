Integrity360 acquires Caretower as part of pan-European expansion plan Combined entity boasts 300 employees across Ireland, UK, Bulgaria Trade

In association with Integrity360

Integrity360 has acquired cyber security managed service provider Caretower. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

For the 2021 calendar year Caretower reported sales of circa £28 million in 2021 and operates from offices in London and Sofia, Bulgaria. All of Caretower’s employees will remain with the group. Combined the enhanced group expects sales exceeding £70 million in 2022.

advertisement





Both Integrity360 and Caretower are steeped in the roots of the cyber security industry having been established in 2005 and 1998 respectively. Both organisations are well known for their deep cyber expertise and customer service ethos and share many of the same partnerships with the world’s leading cyber security equipment and software manufacturers.

Ian Brown, executive chairman at Integrity360 (pictured) commented: “This is a very exciting transaction for us and we couldn’t be more delighted to welcome the team from Caretower to Integrity360. The enhanced group is now clearly positioned as the leading independent cyber security services specialist throughout the UK and Ireland. With over 300 employees including 200 cyber security engineers, analysts, consultants and specialists the group provides a one stop shop for business organisations for all their cyber security needs.

“In a world where security threats to businesses are increasing daily having a trusted cyber security partner has become a critical board room issue. Already providing services to over 1,500 customers the combination of Integrity360 and Caretower positions the group well to provide that partnership for both private and public sector organisations.”

Phydos Neophytou, managing director, Caretower, said: “I am delighted that Caretower is joining Integrity360 and continuing the growth journey that we started over 20 years ago. Our skills combined with those of Integrity360 will provide a further extension of our professional, support and managed services. This is great news for employees, customers, and partners.

“Our two companies are highly complementary, with common strengths in cyber infrastructure, endpoint and SIEM technologies. Together with Integrity360, we will create stronger solutions for our customers. Our teams are a great cultural fit, and we are excited to help Integrity360 serve even more customers and provide new opportunities for our own employees to thrive as part of the enlarged group. I will continue to offer my support in a senior management role within the enlarged group.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?