INIT opens Maynooth software development centre

Twenty jobs planned for Kildare facility Print Print Trade

INIT, a supplier of intelligent transport systems has opened a new software development centre in Maynooth, Co. Kildare.

Currently, a team of eight employees is working on the software for INIT’s ticketing systems as well as for field devices. Future plans include the provision of up to 20 additional high-skilled jobs in the areas of software development, in C++ and C#.

“Ireland with its fast-growing economy is an ideal location for INIT. It excels with its good infrastructure and its qualified specialists. This also is an opportunity to improve the service for our existing customers in Ireland,” said Matthias Kühn, director, INIT Ireland.

Martin Shanahan, CEO, IDA Ireland: “The decision by INIT to locate their operations in Maynooth, Co. Kildare is a huge boost the local economy and points to IDA Ireland’s success in encouraging client companies to look at developing operations outside of Dublin.”

INIT has already completed several successful projects in Ireland, including the delivery of an integrated ITS solution for Dublin Bus to optimise its operations and to manage its bus services across the entire city.

TechCentral Reporters