Inés Rubio named security leader of the year at Women in Tech Awards

Rubio is head of information management & incident response at BSI Print Print Trade

Inés Rubio, head of information management & incident response at BSI, has been named Security Leader of the Year at the Women in Tech Awards 2019.

The awards, which are hosted by Dublin Tech Summit, recognise the women driving IT excellence, innovation, leadership and success in the Irish technology industry. Winners were announced at an awards ceremony at the RDS, Dublin on October 10.

“It’s a tremendous honour for me to win the Security Leader of the Year award. To be amongst the great winners, nominees and attendees on the night who are leading the way in our industry and inspiring the next generation is truly a great privilege,” said Rubio.

“I want to thank the judges and all my colleagues at BSI’s centre of excellence for Cybersecurity and Information Resilience who have supported me throughout my career to date.”

BSI provides solutions to help organisations address information challenges covering cybersecurity, information management and privacy, security awareness, compliance and testing.

TechCentral Reporters