‘Industry-wide’ issue stalls child benefit payments

Banks take to social media to quell unrest Print Print Life

An “industry-wide” electronic payments outage has left thousands of child benefit recipients out of pocket this morning. Ulster Bank and Permanent TSB have taken to social media to assure customers that the error is affecting banks Europe and is not down to an error on the part of any Irish financial institution. An Post has also been affected.

The department of social protection has confirmed there is a problem and that an investigation was ongoing.

Customers of AIB and Bank of Ireland have been unaffected.

The news comes on the same morning as RTE Radio One’s flagship programme Morning Ireland aired a piece on the benefits of a cashless society.

UPDATE 12pm

A spokesperson from the Dept of Employment Affairs & Social Protection has confirmed to The Independent that payments were submitted as per usual.

Industry body Banking & Payments Federation of Ireland has assured customers their payments will appear during the day but was unable to place a timetable on when the issue would be resolved.