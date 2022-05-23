Idiro to create 30 jobs across analytics, AI Company to invest €2.2m in ethical analytics focus Trade

Idiro Analytics is to create 30 new jobs and increase its workforce to 70 by the end of 2023 as it continues its expansion.

The Irish analytics company’s expansion and investment will support its strategy to develop ethical AI and advanced analytics solutions that will allow customers to succeed sustainably in a digital world.

The new jobs will be created over the next 12 months to serve global clients and will include opportunities for data scientists, data analysts, data engineers and data visualisation experts.

Idiro Analytics designs and delivers analytical solutions using machine learning, AI and a suite of visualisation platforms to solve complex business problems.

While Idiro has worked across a wide range of industries including banking, telecoms, e-commerce, and utilities, it has a particularly strong focus on customer analytics whereby it helps clients understand and predict customer behaviour. Its solutions enable customers to make tactical and strategic decisions that help drive profitable growth and reduce operating expenses.

“With an ever-increasing amount of data available to businesses, many are struggling to make sense of this valuable information,” said Aidan Connolly, CEO, Idiro Analytics. “This can prove vital in understanding what is impacting business outcomes, and what can be done to change them. From helping companies to develop their data strategy through to the implementation of AI solutions we give companies the ability to understand and monetise the data assets at their disposal.”

“Even though we have been in the analytics sector for almost 20 years we are now witnessing unparalleled growth in the industry. Companies large and small are latching on to the competitive advantages that machine learning and AI can give them” continues Aidan. Idiro can help companies to understand why things happen and what to do when they do. This is an exciting time for the company and it is a great opportunity for talented people to join our growing team.”

Idiro’s clients span finance, telecommunications, pharma, technology, e-commerce, and healthcare companies.

TechCentral Reporters

