ICS news & events, November 2020

Here's your latest from the ICS community, there's lots going on for members, professionals and even the kids.

The Irish Computer Society has announced the appointment of Mary Cleary as Secretary General.

The announcement comes at critical time for IT professions. Read more…

Mary Cleary, ICS

Events

Annual General Meeting of the Society will be held on 11 November at 5.00pm. Free for members

An Engineers Ireland CPD event on Cyber Resilience, AI & Internet Exchange points. 12 November 2020 at 11.00am Free webinar

Members can use the following Zoom link to register for the joint event- https://zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_Vj3mC9cZQ1y-MSQwn5noPg

This webinar will examine the implications of the recent Schrems II ruling, and what this means for the legitimacy of international data flows. Free webinar

The fourth webinar in the series will be on the topic of Blockchain for good: green bonds and climate initiatives based on blockchain, 9 December. Free webinar

The IT Architects Conference is set to take place on the 14th of December 2020 at Radisson Blu Royal Hotel, Dublin 8. – 10.5 CPD, Radisson Blu Royal Hotel

Learn more about the conference here

Upcoming professional development & training

Managing a Data Breach

This one day advanced course covers the main factors which may lead to a data breach and what process should be followed in the event of occurrence of such.

3/4 Nov, 6, 10.5 CPD Points, Online, Member Discount Available

SQL Queries for Beginners

An introductory course to using SQL Server and MySQL aimed at those who are expected to query, develop and support SQL databases

18 Nov, 21 CPD Points, Online, Member Discount Available

Iasa Architect Core Course & CITA-F Certification Exam Dec 01

This course is designed to give you and your team all of the tools you need to lift architecture from a ‘documentation’ process to a true business capability. All IT architects will benefit from the concepts presented in this course.

1 Dec, 63 CPD Points, Online

Certified Data Protection Practitioner

Designed to equip Data Protection Officers with the necessary skills and competencies to meet and maintain all aspects of data protection compliance.

2 Dec, 24 CPD Points, Online, Member Discount Available

Fun for kids

Bebras Computational Thinking Challenge

The aim of Bebras is to get students all over the world excited about computing.

For the November 2020 challenge we will be allowing students take the challenge from home, for this year only. The teacher must still register the students and we strongly recommend that a teacher or coordinator is available while they participate in case they run into any issues.

The Bebras® Computing Challenge introduces computational thinking to students, by allowing them to solve interactive tasks online. It is run in over 50 countries and takes place every November. The tasks can be answered without prior knowledge about computational thinking or information and communication technology.

Why not try the Bebras Challenge as to see what its all about! Visit bebras.techweek.ie

Scratch

The Scratch National Competition Final, takes place virtually on 4th November. 34 projects with their associated students will discuss their projects with the Judges to determine the winning project in each age category.

The Scratch 2021 National Competition will be launched the week of 9th November. Find out more about the Scratch National Competition please visit scratch.ics.ie or email info@techweek.ie for more information.

