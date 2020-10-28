Mary Cleary named ICS Secretary General

The Irish Computer Society has announced the appointment of Mary Cleary as Secretary General.

Cleary is chair of the CEN standardisation committee for digital competences and IT professionalism, and is chair of the Irish National Coalition of the European Commission’s Digital Skills & Jobs Coalition. She also advises on European skills policy, and has worked with the European Digital SME Alliance on strategy, contributing to the Commission’s Skills for SMEs report (2019) and the Skills for Industry 2030 report (2019).

In addition to championing the voice of the IT profession in public policy debate with government and European institutions, Cleary has a particular interest in attracting young people, and especially girls, to the IT profession; in supporting the development of young IT professionals; and in building vibrant identities and networks for each specialism in IT which will foster greater appreciation and effective collaboration across IT functions and between IT and business.

“We are delighted to appoint Mary Cleary as Secretary General at this critical time for the organisation and the IT profession in Ireland. The central role of digital technology in our lives and work has been brought into sharp focus in recent months,” said Mike Hinchey, President of the Irish Computer Society.

“The increased pace of digital transformation both excites and challenges us as it impacts on all our jobs, our homes, our education, our healthcare. As the ICS, we must support the development of individual IT professionals in Ireland but also represent the voice of the IT profession, distinct from the IT industry, in public policy debate.

“Mary’s passion for learning, for connections, for Ireland and for Europe provides a new platform for engagement and growth. “I look forward to working with Mary and the ICS Council to develop new approaches and opportunities for the IT profession in Ireland and to provide a strong participation by the Irish IT profession in Europe and globally.”

