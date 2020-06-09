Iconic Translation Machines acquired by RWS Holdings

DCU spinout adds localisation expertise to life sciences division

DCU spinout Iconic Translation Machines has been acquired by RWS Holdings, a provider of translation and localisation, intellectual property support solutions and life sciences language services.

Financial terms of the deal were not released.

Iconic Translation Machines was founded in 2013 as a result of research conducted within the SFI-funded Centre for Next Generation Localisation in the School of Computing, now the SFI Adapt Research Centre.

The company specialisies in the development of neural machine translation (NMT) solutions adapted for specific industries and blue-chip clients. Recently Iconic has been working closely with RWS’ life sciences division.

Iconic will form a new vertical language technology business within RWS and will be led by its co-founders Dr John Tinsley and Dr Paraic Sheridan.

“We are very excited about the opportunities this acquisition will give us to serve our clients with an enhanced service delivery model as we expand our capabilities and leverage RWS’s scale, global footprint and comprehensive suite of services and platforms,” said Dr Tinsley.

Dr Sheridan said “As co-founders of Iconic, we have worked extremely hard to make our company and team what it is today. We have been really impressed with the high calibre of people at RWS to date, and believe this is the perfect place to continue the development of our vision.”

Richard Stokes, director of commercialisation, DCU, said: “Iconic is a great success story. The team took academic research and early stage intellectual property into the market with professionalism and perseverance. The Iconic story confirms that DCU graduates have a can-do outlook and that innovation is thriving in DCU with the support of DCU Invent.”

TechCentral Reporters