IBM buys Sentaca to boost 5G and hybrid cloud services

IBM has acquired telecom-based software consulting firm Sentaca for an undisclosed sum.

The acquisition will enable IBM to enhance its hybrid cloud offering, aiding communications service providers (CSPs) and media giants as they innovate, transform, and modernise their businesses across multiple cloud platforms.

Specifically, Sentaca will join IBM’s rapidly-growing hybrid cloud services unit to assist clients in solving various strategy and technology challenges, including cost-of-ownership, monetisation, scalability, and faster creation of new services in 5G, Internet of Things (IoT), and streaming.

IBM further stated that Sentaca’s domain expertise, assets, and client relationships will position the firm as a prime systems integrator in the emerging network and 5G market.

“Our goal is to help modern networks thrive in an open, hybrid cloud environment that will bring edge and 5G to life for enterprises and consumers,” said John Granger, senior vice president at IBM.

“The proliferation of mobile devices, wireless connectivity, and new media platforms is driving convergence among telco, media, and entertainment, which makes our acquisition of Sentaca all the more valuable for our clients,” added Granger.

Sentaca’s acquisition follows IBM’s acquisitions of several leading cloud consulting firms in 2021, including NordCloud, Taos, BoxBoat, and SXiQ, all of which drove IBM’s multi-cloud transformation, expertise, and capabilities throughout Europe and North America.

“Sentaca’s deep knowledge and experience of telecom networks, coupled with our expertise in hybrid multi-cloud and automation services and solutions, is a perfect fit to compliment IBMs telco/5G strategy,” said Phil O’Neill, Sentaca CEO.

“We are very excited to join the IBM team and to be in a position to access additional resources and platforms to deliver on even larger and more ambitious enterprise cloud transformation projects within the telco and media industry sector.”

