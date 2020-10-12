Hundreds of virtual events scheduled for Science Week 2020

Hundreds of virtual events are set to take place from 8 to 15 November to celebrate Science Foundation Ireland’s (SFI) 25th annual Science Week.

A national celebration of science, Science Week provides people with the opportunity to ask questions, explore the science behind our everyday lives, and consider the future we want and the role science can play in helping us create and understand our shared future.

As part of this year’s theme ‘Choosing our Future’, Science Week 2020 will explore the role science will play in shaping the future. SFI want the event to start a conversation on how science can positively impact our collective futures and help us shape the Ireland we want to live in. The public will be asked to share their views during the week through a series of formats.

Scheduled events include:

Baking in Space: virtual opportunity to join Andrew Smyth, aerospace engineer and Great British Bake-Off finalist and scientist, performer and explorer, Dr Niamh Shaw on a gastronomic journey into orbit

Tech Scéal: explores science and engineering through a series of workshops involving robotics, electronics, coding and e-textiles culminating in an online virtual exhibition

A collection of entertaining workshops for primary and secondary schools to bring into their classroom, including an exploration of our senses with Ginny Smith, scientific illusions with Dr Matt Pritchard and aerodynamic discoveries with Go Fly Your Kite

Family Day, 14 November: will include streaming interactive events and workshops on ScienceWeek.ie, including a live quiz with Phil Symth and an interactive session with Mark the Science Guy

The Mirror Trap: a short immersive scientific experience about psychology and quantum physics

As well as virtual events, regional festivals will be held across the country in Cork, Cavan/Monaghan, Sligo, Galway, Limerick, Tipperary, Mayo, Wexford, Kilkenny, Kerry, south east and the midlands.

“As we mark the 25th anniversary of Science Week, we are delighted to bring a fantastic variety of events to the public in a virtual capacity, so wherever you are, there are opportunities to discover, create and engage with science,” said Dr Ruth Freeman, director of science for society, SFI. “I want to thank all the organisers for developing some really creative ideas this year and hope that people of all ages get involved and join the conversation on what science can do today and for our shared future.”

Most Science Week 2020 events are free to join but registration may be required. Several events are due to take place in person, in full compliance with Covid-19 guidelines.

A full list of events is available at www.scienceweek.ie

TechCentral Reporters