Huawei to invest €80m in Ireland over two years

New jobs a vote of confidence in local R&D efforts

Huawei is more than doubling its workforce in Ireland with the addition of 110 jobs over the next two years. The company also plans to invest €80 million in Irish research and development (R&D) over the same period.

The new jobs will be in sales, R&D, IT development and in its consumer division. The company has a strong focus on helping its business partners roll out 5G across Ireland in coming years. The jobs will be mainly based in its Dublin headquarters and across operations in Cork and Athlone.

The investment is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

Huawei Ireland chief executive Tony Yangxu said: “We are delighted to see such growth in our workforce and business. Huawei has a long-term commitment to Ireland, where since 2004 we have built a world-class team servicing our ever-growing consumer and enterprise customer bases. Today’s announcement is testament to the strength of those, as well as the ongoing success of our research and development programme, to which we committed €70 million in 2019. Our story in Ireland is one of mutual success, as we assist with the national digital transformation and Ireland continues to grow its international reputation as a pro-business environment with great talent available.”

Huawei has a broad range of activities in Ireland, where it serves all of the major telecommunications providers with products and business solutions.

Huawei’s R&D operations in Ireland work closely with Science Foundation Ireland research centres including Adapt, Connect and Lero while also having partnerships with DCU, Trinity, UCD, UCC and UL. Its research efforts in Ireland focus on the areas of video, cloud computing, artificial intelligence (AI), site-reliability engineering and 5G consumer use cases.

In 2020 Huawei Ireland began supporting Ocean Research & Conservation Ireland through its global digital inclusion Tech4All programme. Huawei Ireland is providing a research grant and technological support to ORC Ireland as it conducts the first real-time study of the impact of marine traffic on whales in Irish waters. Huawei Ireland also launched the Tech4Her scholarship programme with Technological University Dublin and University College Dublin, aimed at supporting female students studying STEM subjects.

TechCentral Reporters