Huawei Q1 results show 13% year-on-year growth

Vendor reiterates commitment maintaining stable networks for carriers, industry partners

Huawei announced its business results for the first half of 2020. The company generated CNY454 billion (€57 billion) in revenue during this period, a 13.1% increase year-on-year, with a net profit margin of 9.2%.

Huawei’s carrier, enterprise, and consumer businesses achieved CNY159.6 billion, CNY36.3 billion, and CNY255.8 billion in revenue, respectively.

As countries around the globe grapple with the COVID-19 pandemic, information and communications technologies (ICT) have become not only a crucial tool for combating the virus, but also an engine for economic recovery. Huawei reiterated its commitment to working with carriers and industry partners to maintain stable network operations, accelerate digital transformation, and support efforts to contain local outbreaks and reopen local economies.

The complex external environment makes open collaboration and trust in global value chains more important than ever. Huawei has promised to continue fulfilling its obligations to customers and suppliers, and to survive, forge ahead, and contribute to the global digital economy and technological development, no matter what future challenges the company faces.

TechCentral Reporters