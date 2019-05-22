Huawei devices disappear from US online stores

Trump executive order extends to e-tailers

Microsoft appears to have pulled Huawei’s Matebook X Pro from its US online shelves, and Best Buy, has followed suit. Huawei phones and devices are still available from Amazon and Newegg as of this posting, however.

Neither the Huawei Matebook X Pro nor the Huawei Matebook 13 appear on Microsoft’s US Store, though at least the Matebook X Pro appeared previously, as the Verge noted. The only reference to Huawei on the site is via third party apps that reference Huawei services, none of which appear to be authored by Huawei.

Fueled by a Trump administration executive order, Huawei, faces being cut off by Android OS supplier Google and other component vendors, including Intel, Microsoft and Qualcomm. So far, that’s only impacted Huawei’s supply chain. Microsoft, as a supplier to Huawei of Windows updates and other security features, has yet to comment publicly on whether it’s enforcing the ban. (Though Huawei is still banned from buying US technology, it has a 90-day reprieve from the Dept of Commerce to service existing users.)

Microsoft’s retail division, however, appears to be on board. Major electronics retailer Best Buy seems to be as well, as the retailer is simply selling a pair of ‘open box’ Huawei smartwatches. Searching for a Huawei Matebook, for example, brings up a list of competing products, beginning with Apple.

Many of these are listed as coming from Huawei itself, although third party resellers are free to resell goods and services through Amazon’s marketplace.

Retailer Newegg was offering several Huawei Matebook PCs and tablets at press time, as well as Huawei-branded phones.

It’s unclear whether these other retailers will follow Microsoft’s lead, or wait until the Commerce Department’s 90-day reprieve expires. It’s probably safe to say, however, that if you want to buy a Huawei device, you’d better act sooner than later.

IDG News Service