HTC’s Vive Cosmos is the company’s first modder-friendly VR headset

Details, pricing and a release date arrive for VR headset Print Print Life

HTC have dropped details, pricing and a release date on their new Vive Cosmos VR headset.

Announced at CES earlier this year, the new Vive Cosmos is a VR headset designed to be used with a dedicated PC. Rather than move away from that configuration as Oculus have with the Quest, the HTC Vive Cosmos opts to double-down on catering to the DIY VR crowd.

It runs on a completely reworked core software experience, comes bundled with a 12-month subscription to HTC’s VivePort platform (worth about €120), features a flip-up visor, over-ear headphones and inside-out tracking.

Under the hood, the HTC Vive Cosmos features dual 3.4″ LCD displays with a total of 1440×1700 pixels per eye and a 90Hz refresh rate. the Vive controllers have also been redesigned.

Lastly, the Cosmos promises to support modding via swappable faceplates. HTC says that it will be offering a range of accessories that allow VR enthusiasts to customise and augment their Cosmos headset.

Unfortunately, none of these mods are going to be available at launch. HTC say the first – the Vive Cosmos External Tracking Mod – won’t arrive until the first quarter of 2020.

When it does, it’ll allow Vive Cosmos users to enhance the experience through external sensors like Vive Lighthouse base stations and the Vive Tracker.

HTC also confirmed that the Vive Cosmos will be compatible with the existing Vive Wireless Adapter out of the box.

Ahead of an 3 October release, HTC is now taking pre-orders for the device at €829.

IDG News Service