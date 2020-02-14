HISI to launch CHIME International Chapter

HISI said its members will benefit from the partnership Print Print Pro

The Healthcare Informatics Society of Ireland (HISI) will launch the Chime International Ireland Chapter on 28 February.

Chime, the College of Healthcare Information Management Executives, is a non-profit organisation that provides healthcare IT leaders and their organisations with knowledge and technological support. The organisation provides members of professional membership organisations with exclusive access to its education and resources.

The HISI said that operating as a Chime International Chapter will bring its members professional benefits such as access to a networking platform and online resources. Eligible members can work to join an international cadre of healthcare IT leaders in acquiring Chime’s international CHICIO accreditation.

The duo will also join forces for Chime’s Irish events and HISI members will be invited to join in educational opportunities such as boot camps and leadership academies.

Interested parties can register for the event here.

TechCentral Reporters