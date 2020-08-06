HIQA opens national electronic patient summary public consultation

Feedback period to finish on 11 September Print Print Pro

The Health Information and Quality Authority (HIQA) has begun a national public consultation on draft recommendations on the implementation of a national electronic patient summary.

The Authority has argued that a national electronic patient summary wouild improve the safety and quality of care a patient receives when they receive unscheduled care. The implementation of a national electronic summary care record could also listed as a priority in the Sláintecare Implementation Strategy – a crucial element of Ireland’s national e-health policy.

Based on an analysis of Ireland’s current model, expert advice and a review of international best practice, HIQA has developed 15 recommendations for the Minister for Health on how national electronic patient summaries should be successfully implemented.

advertisement





Dr Kevin O’Carroll, HIQA technical standards manager, said: “This consultation is a key milestone in preparing Ireland for national electronic patient summaries. Electronic patient summaries have the potential to make healthcare delivery safer and more effective by ensuring healthcare professionals have access to a patient’s information, such as medical history and prescribed medications, at the point of care. This is essential in an emergency or unscheduled health visit when a patient may be unconscious or unable to remember their healthcare information.

“Feedback from stakeholders on how to implement a patient summary is vital and important to this programme’s success. We are asking the public for their input on our recommendations, and look forward to hearing from professionals, organisations, and the general public, in particular patients and their carers. The consultation will ask people to consider what governance structures should be in place to provide oversight, and how patient and public representation can be built into that structure among other key issues.”

The consultation period ends at 5pm on Friday, 11 September 2020.

TechCentral Reporters