Herdwatch to double workforce over next three years

Farm management software developer Herdwatch plans to double its workforce over the next three years. The company expects to create an additional 40 jobs during that period, with 20 of the new roles located in the company’s Roscrea, Co. Tipperary headquarters.

The additional jobs will support the expansion of Herdwatch as it seeks to reach new markets and broaden its service. This will include measures to help farmers meet the climate change challenge.

Co-founded by FRS Network, Herdwatch is already the market-leading and fastest growing farm management software in Ireland and the UK. The farmer-owned co-operative is used on more than 15,000 farms today.

The new jobs will be created across the commercial and technology sectors, from customer support and sales roles to product specialists and software engineers – all with remote working opportunities. The company currently has open vacancies for inside sales representatives, customer success representatives, product owners, software and cloud automation engineers.

As part of its research and development programme, the company has released ‘Farm Maps by Herdwatch’, a tool in the Herdwatch app which allows farmers to easily map their farm for free using satellite imagery.

Herdwatch CEO and co-founder Fabien Peyaud, said: “This announcement is a signal of the ongoing success of Herdwatch. We’re so proud to have been able to help thousands of farmers and create so many jobs over the past seven years, so I am thrilled to be growing the team supporting and building the next phase of Herdwatch. We are taking this step because we want Herdwatch to continue to expand – helping more farmers in Ireland and around the world but also offering even more benefits to our existing members.

“Since we first launched we have been embraced by the farming community because we offer them a tool which really makes a difference. Using Herdwatch makes farm management easier, which is why we are the most popular farm management app in Ireland and the UK and why a growing number of farmers use our app on a daily basis.”

