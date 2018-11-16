Hands On: Amazfit Pace GPS running watch

With Xiaomi’s device, go running and leave your phone at home Print Print Life

The reviewer must start this review with some disclosure: the reviewer is a watch fan. Automatics, hand-wind, SuperQuartz, however they are driven, traditional watches are where it is at for this hack.

Smart watches are all very well, but they lack the sheer presence of something that is used on the cockpit, at the racetrack or even on the moon.

But, let’s face it, how many of us spend any length of time in those spaces?

However, the attraction of being able to have the range of sensors and connectivity, not to mention music storage, wearable on the wrist in an attractive and hardwearing package that would previously have required at least a smart phone if not some dedicated equipment, is significant.

The Amazfit (a Xiaomi brand) Pace GPS running watch boasts a wealth of sports and activity tracking technologies, allied with super accurate GPS, storage for up to 500 songs and Bluetooth connectivity to sync and drive headphones.

The review model (A1612) came with the black sports band, but has hand operated springbars meaning straps can be changed with no tools to turn it from a sports band to an evening wear accessory.

The ceramic bezel means extreme durability, that is combined with water resistance and comfortable ergonomics. Battery life was more than three days in testing with full use of GPS and heart monitoring, but up to 11 days is claimed in more frugal usage.

The display is an always on feature, but adapts to even bright sunlight, again suitable for robust outdoor usage.

The sleep monitor is particularly useful and with full reporting via the iOS and Android app, builds to a fairly comprehensive health picture with heart rate readings too.

The smart phone sync’ing also allows for notifications to be received directly on the Pace, covering the usual range from Facebook and Twitter to WhatsApp and Instagram, and more.

A further app from the Xiaomi Mi range, Mi Fit allows greater depth in reporting and analysis for fitness data should you decide to take your activity up a notch.

The sweat resistant bands and build are IP67 certified, so safe in dusty or damp environments with accidental immersion protection. The full sensor complement is PPG heart rate, acceleration, gyroscope, geomagnetic, ambient light sensor, air pressure and microphone, with a 1.2 GHz dual-core processor, 512MB RAM and 4GB internal storage.

In all, the Pace is a running watch, but the 30 or so watch faces available with the ceramic bezel also make it an easy watch to wear for the more formal occasion, understated and classic as it is.

The Amazfit Pace is part of a wider range of person technology from parent Xiaomi, that includes headphones, speakers, smart scales and electric scooters. They are all available exclusively from Three in Ireland, with the Amazfit Pace priced at €159.

en.amazfit.com * www.three.ie

TechCentral Reporters