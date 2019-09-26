Gigabit digital hub network to reinvigorate Gaeltacht areas

Udaras na Gaeltachta will establish 31 gteic digital and innovation hubs to reinvigorate Ireland’s Gaeltacht areas. The vibrant gigabit community will provide 500 desk spaces for businesses, innovators, entrepreneurs and remote workers alike.

Seven hubs are currently in operation in Donegal, Mayo, Galway, Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Meath. Eight more hubs will be up and running by the end of the year.

The hubs will provide fully equipped office spaces and incubation units, and facilitate remote workers and e-workers by providing hot desk and shared spaces. Other facilities include; co-working spaces, private offices, conference room, gigabit enabled broadband.

In line with each hubs facilities, three primary offerings will be available; hot desk, co-working and private office spaces. Rental costs will vary from hub-to-hub.

Udaras na Gaeltachta invested over €1.5 million in the project, and a further €3.5 million from the government’s Rural Regeneration and Development Fund will be delivered by the end of the year.

The development will provide a network of high-speed broadband facilities, support business development and stimulate job creation. Those who wish to develop a business concept will be given access to Udaras na Gaeltachta’s supports.

