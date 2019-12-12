Government invests €49m in AI, analytics, machine learning

Allocation marks new six-year funding round at Insight Print Print Life

The government has announced a €49 million investment in analytics, machine learning and artificial intelligence research at the Science Foundation Ireland research centre Insight.

This allocation forms part of a new six-year, €230 million round of funding for six SFI research centres.

This investment – made by the Dept of Business, Enterprise & Innovation, as part of Project Ireland 2040 – will help secure a further €100 million from industry and other international sources, such as the European Union, over the next six years.

Insight conducts research under three broad themes: augmented human; smart enterprise, and sustainable societies. The centre now plans to significantly expand its education and outreach programme to include a new citizen science initiative.

Established in 2013, Insight is hosted at four higher education institutions: Dublin City University, National University Ireland Galway, University College Cork and University College Dublin and works in partnership with Maynooth University, Trinity College Dublin, Tyndall National Institute and University of Limerick.

Insight collaborates with more than 80 industry partners, including Abtran, Acquis BI, Boston Scientific, Curtiss-Wright, Eagle Alpha, Fujitsu, GAA and Dublin GAA.

“We are very proud of what we have achieved since 2013. The establishment of Insight has been a major success story for the Irish economy, and the figures prove it,” said Insight CEO Prof Noel O’Connor.

“We have very ambitious plans for our next phase. We have globally competitive talent working at the frontier of research in artificial intelligence, smart cities and the augmented human, and have positioned ourselves right at the heart of innovation leadership.”

To date, Insight has produced more than 2,000 publications, trained 184 postdoctoral graduates and established 11 spin-out companies.

TechCentral Reporters