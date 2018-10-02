Gorey named Ireland’s first Digital Town

Wexford town to show benefits of digital skills ahead of Internet Day

Gorey, Co Wexford, has been selected as the first Digital Town by IE Domain Registry ahead of Internet Day 2018 on 25 October.

The initiative seeks to highlight the economic, social and cultural benefits of the Internet to towns across the country, and to ensure SMEs and local economies are realising the full potential of the digital age, particularly e-commerce.

Over the next four weeks, IE Domain Registry – working with Wexford County Council, co-working space The Hatch Lab, and Gorey Chamber of Commerce – will plan and oversee a number of initiatives aimed at showcasing Gorey and developing additional digital skills and know-how for the people and organisations of the town.

David Curtin, chief executive, IE Domain Registry, said: “Gorey has made significant advances in cultivating a digital environment. The arrival of high-speed broadband in the town has stimulated a significant increase in digital activity. This includes the launch of the tech co-working space, The Hatch Lab, earlier this year.

“Gorey Chamber of Commerce is taking a leadership role and has been pro-active in driving many projects to develop the digital economy, including actively promoting the ‘de-commute programme’ and encouraging enterprise investment in the area.

“With more and more consumers shopping online, in an e-commerce market worth €12.3 billion in Ireland, it is important that Irish businesses throughout the country have the capacity and necessary digital skills to sell their products and services online.

“IE Domain Registry, through our Optimise programme, is already helping Irish SMEs grow their online presence and improve their e-commerce capabilities. Through the Digital Town initiative, we plan to apply this know-how and tangibly demonstrate the benefits of the internet to businesses, communities and citizens in towns across Ireland.

“We expect to build on this work and highlight the benefits of the internet to the whole town of Gorey in the lead up to Internet Day 2018, improving citizens’ ability to engage with local businesses, community groups and local government services, enhancing the strong community spirit and creating a truly digital town.”

TechCentral Reporters