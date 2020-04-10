Google Digital Garage webinar series promises digital marketing upskilling for Irish businesses

Webinars will provide advice on topics ranging from getting your business online to building a website

Google Ireland has launched a series of free Digital Garage live webinars to help Irish businesses and marketers operate more effectively under the current Covid-19 crisis.

Google has adapted it’s in-person Digital Garage programme to help businesses operate online and overcome challenges presented by restrictions and social distancing measures.

Central areas of focus of the webinars include consumer insights and tips on how to stay on top of market trends in a dynamic environment. Businesses will also build on their familiarity with Google Trends & Google Analytics to better understand consumer demand and turn insights into decisions.

Each webinar is approximately one hour long and will include a live chat questions and answers time.

“Due to Covid-19, small and large businesses across the country are experiencing extremely difficult times,” said Marie Davis, head of Google Customer Solutions Ireland.

“The Digital Garage webinars offer support to these businesses by providing expert advice. The aim of the webinars is to equip business people with the digital tools and expertise necessary to drive business and to give them the confidence to integrate and use digital skills effectively in the everyday running of their business during these testing times and also in the future.”

For further information visit the Digital Garage website.

TechCentral Reporters