Google launch scholarship to further gender equality in computer science

Recipients will be awarded €5,000 annually for the duration of their undergraduate studies

Google has launched a scholarship programme to further gender equality in computer science in Ireland.

Recipients of the Women Techmakers (WTM) scholarship will be awarded €5,000 annually for the duration of their undergraduate studies. Ten students will be awarded the grant in 2020 and five will be chosen every year thereafter.

Scholarship recipients will also be invited to attend the annual Google Student Retreat in one of Google’s European offices.

Applications are now open to first or second-year undergraduate students studying computer science, computer engineering or a closely related field. Successful applicants will be chosen based on academic record, demonstrated leadership and passion for improving diversity in the technology sector.

“We want to inspire and mentor a new generation of women in engineering and technology and the Women Techmakers Irish University Scholarship will help us to do just that,” said Jessica McCarthy, director of engineering at Google Ireland.

“The programme aims to engage a new generation of young women in Irish universities and related institutions and foster a more positive view of the actual working experience of women in the Irish tech sector. We are thrilled to be launching a dedicated programme for students in Ireland, as we have seen great success with it in other markets.”

Interested parties can apply through the Google scholarships page. Applications are open from now until December 5, 2019. Students can email WTMScholars@google.com.

TechCentral Reporters