Google adopts 15 start-ups in latest intake

Eight-week programme to end in pitching contest with €200,000 prize fund

Fifteen Irish companies have been selected to participate in the Spring round of Google’s Adopt a Startup Programme.

The successful entrants will now have the opportunity to work closely with Google executives and identify how they can more quickly scale their businesses for growth both in Ireland and internationally.

Over the course of eight weeks the start-ups will undertake a programme of lectures and workshops, on-site support and networking opportunities at Google’s EMEA Headquarters.

Each start-up will focus on the four crucial stages of growth: understanding Your customer; building your brand; growing globally; and scaling your organisation.

Following the completion of the programme, each start-up will have the chance to pitch a growth plan to a panel of select judges, with prizes including €10,000 in Google Ads credit and eligibility for the Google Cloud Programme, complete with $100,000 in Google Cloud Credit.

Speaking at the launch of Adopt a Startup Paddy Flynn, director at Google, said: “Our focus is on the Priority Areas that will help these companies scale for growth and identify new opportunities for their businesses. The start-ups selected all demonstrate significant innovation and we believe have the opportunity to create new jobs and add value in their local communities. The team at Google are incredibly excited to start working with these ambitious startups and help them realise their businesses potential.”

The 15 companies selected for the Spring round are Allergy Lifestyle, Vrai, Change Donations, ConstructionBOS, Coroflo, Danalto, EdgeTier, FarmHedge, Limtz, Moby, PepTalk, RideShair, SureSitter, Teemie and Wrkit.

Past participants include FoodCloud, Jobbio, Beats Medical and CoderDoJo.

TechCentral Reporters