Global Shares named company of the year at Technology Ireland Awards

Global Shares has been named Technology Ireland Company of the Year at the Technology Ireland Awards 2021.

With headquarters in Clonakilty and 17 offices worldwide, Global Shares manages employee stock plans for some of the world’s biggest companies. Its team of 550 employees and award-winning fintech solutions help companies harness the power of employee ownership to attract, retain and reward key staff. Exporting to over 100 countries, it is on track to exceed a $1 billion ‘unicorn’ valuation by 2024.

“Global Shares were ambitious from day one to be a disrupter in a large global marketplace,” said Technology Ireland director Una Fitzpatrick. “Their forensic knowledge of the market led to significant investment and persistent innovation to bring a next gen platform to the market. Global Shares’ relentless focus on a sustainable culture of innovation, diversity, inclusion, professional development and wellness truly encompasses what it means to be the Technology Ireland Company of the Year.”

The 29th annual Technology Ireland Awards took place at the Westin Hotel and was broadcast live via live steam.

Award winners on the night were:

Technology Ireland Company of the Year: Global Shares

Technology Ireland Person of the Year: Bill Kearney

Emerging Company of the Year: CameraMatics

Outstanding Achievement in International Growth: MCO (MyComplianceOffice)

Technology Innovation of the Year: Brightflag

Digital Technology Services Project of the Year: TEKenable

#WomenInTech Company Initiative of the Year: AIB

Tech4Good – Product/ Service Award: Kinia

Technology Ireland CSR Award: AWS

Excellence in Talent Development: Unum Ireland Limited

Outstanding Academic Achievement of the Year: IBM Research in Ireland

Technology Ireland’s Person of the Year, Bill Kearney is a stalwart of the Irish technology sector, with extensive involvement across all facets of the sector. Before retiring last year, Kearney was vice president of IBM Ireland’s Software Development Lab and its Dublin Technology Campus.

“Bill has been hugely committed to the development of the Irish technology sector,” said Fitzpatrick. “He has previously served on the Executive Council of the Irish Software Association, the forerunner to Technology Ireland, as well as serving as Board member on the SFI Advisory Board, the Irish Research Council and the Irish University Quality Board. He has always been willing and eager to share his expertise and experience and has been a wonderful supporter for many in the sector.”

Marie Treacy, technology sector leader and partner with EY Ireland, which sponsored the Digital Technology Company of the Year Award said: “In spite of weathering a year with more than its fair share of challenges, it’s quite remarkable to see the level of ingenuity and innovation demonstrated by the technology sector, not alone through the winning entries, but across the full spectrum of nominees.

“The sector is a true linchpin of the Irish business landscape, and played a significant role in keeping businesses, communities and vital services connected in the midst of the pandemic. All of this year’s winners have a huge amount to be proud of, having achieved what they did in such a challenging environment. On behalf of EY, I’d like to extend my heartfelt congratulations to everyone involved.”

“The positive impact of digital on all facets of society must be celebrated,” said Lorna Martyn, head of technology at Fidelity Investments and Chair of Technology Ireland. “Throughout the 2021 Awards season we have seen tremendous examples of enabling technologies to improve the world in our everyday lives. The exceptional calibre of finalists and winners showcases the Irish technology sector as a leading light accelerating digital transformation throughout our economy and society.”

