Gary Power names BSI global marketing manager

Role covers main regions of EMEA, Americas and Asia Pacific Print Print Trade

BSI has announced the appointment of Gary Power to the position of global marketing manager at BSI Consulting Services headquartered in Sandyford, Dublin.

Power’s role covers BSI’s three main regions of EMEA, the Americas and Asia Pacific, focused on their cybersecurity, data governance and security technology portfolio. His new position includes strategic marketing development and campaign management for BSI’s three core practice areas of – security testing; cyber; risk, advisory and security technologies – as well as supporting clients and the wider BSI teams globally.

A graduate of Dublin Business School, Gary holds a marketing degree, certification in GDPR compliance and regulations from TU Dublin Computer Science, and a Certification in international communications and engagement management from the University of Melbourne.

As a qualified marketing and communications specialist with Irish and international experience across education, finance, government, healthcare, HR and telecoms sectors, Power’s previous roles include international Senior Marketing Management roles with Chandler Macleod Group, Dentsu and Publicis.

TechCentral Reporters