Future Planet helps Sisk along sustainability journey Sustainability platform tracks progress towards carbon targets Trade

John Sisk & Son has chosen artificial intelligence (AI) sustainability transformation platform Future Planet to accelerate its sustainability transformation.

Sisk, Ireland’s leading builder and contractor, has deployed the Future Planet sustainability platform to embed its sustainability ambitions and reach targets set by the company across the supply chain and in the community.

Under a theme of Building Today, Caring for Tomorrow, Sisk identified 21 targets for its 2030 Sustainability Roadmap. Future Planet is partnering with Sisk on its entire roadmap, including circularity, single-use plastic, sustainable procurement, carbon management, waste, and water.

advertisement





Future Planet’s cloud-based platform maps out, and builds, a company’s sustainability journey, defining target outcomes and enabling an actionable plan. Through assessment, individual journeys, and reporting, the platform discovers a company’s sustainability maturity, calculates a score, and builds an instant report to create a transformation plan. Future Planet’s AI software has synthesised 30 focused sustainability challenges faced by companies into an efficient and effective structure.

Created by software entrepreneur Donal Daly and sustainable supply chain expert, Ingrid De Doncker, the company secured high profile sustainability leader Donal Sullivan as its CEO earlier this year. Future Planet is a cloud-based platform that maps out and builds a company’s sustainability journey, from maturity assessment to recommended actions and ultimately a transformation plan. All this is underpinned and mapped to the world’s sustainability knowledge and the vast array of policies, laws and metrics governing sustainability.

“The Future Planet platform is such an important element of our sustainability transformation. It helps everyone to be part of the journey,” said Sinéad Hickey, head of sustainability Ireland and Europe, Sisk. “The AI helps us establish our baseline across our 2030 roadmap and knows what we should do next to reach our targets on-time. In essence, it is a one-stop shop.”

“It has been hugely gratifying working with Sisk on their sustainability journey,” said Ingrid De Doncker, co-founder and head of research and innovation at Future Planet. “We are proud to see how the Future Planet platform is guiding and automating their sustainability vision

“Since Sisk established its sustainability strategy in 2010, it has augmented its core principles of People, Planet and Performance, with themes around environment, communities, responsible business practices, tackling climate change and embracing innovation and digital technologies to deliver better projects for its customers, while taking care of the environment, its employees, and people in the community.”

TechCentral Reporters