Forty jobs for Sligo as Advantio sets up European base

Advantio, a cyber security provider specialising in professional services, managed security solutions and SaaS security and compliance solutions, has announced the establishment of its European Cybersecurity HQ in Sligo, with the creation of approximately 40 jobs over the next three years.

Established in 2009, Advantio will be recruiting for full-time roles across a range of functions including product management, security consulting, project management, customer success and HR teams.

This project is supported by the Irish Government through IDA Ireland.

“Advantio’s mission is to increase our clients’ Cybersecurity maturity, on time and on budget so that they can focus on their core business,” said Marco Borza, founder and chief executive officer at Advantio. “Our new Sligo operation and security operations centre allows us to enhance our managed detection and response capabilities, build further capacity for our aGuard payment cloud operation where we operate and keep our clients’ fintech applications secure and compliant and ensure that we’re able to continue to service our growing customer base across Europe.”

“We intend to position Advantio as a leading employer of choice for the north west,” said Cian Collins, Advantio Ireland country manager. “We’re hiring across a range of disciplines while also building links with local educational institutes to establish a next level graduate programme called the Advantio Academy. We’ve also helped establish the Cyber Ireland north west chapter and we’re really excited for the next phase of our growth.”

IDA Ireland CEO Martin Shanahan added: “Advantio’s decision to establish its European cyber security HQ in Sligo demonstrates the company’s confidence in the availability of a highly skilled and talented workforce across the North West Region. IDA Ireland continues to be committed to winning high-value jobs and investments for regional locations.”

TechCentral Reporters