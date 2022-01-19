FireEye and McAfee Enterprise relaunch as Trellix The new pure-play cyber security firm’s platform combines automation, machine learning, and threat intelligence Trade

Symphony Technology Group has unveiled Trellix, a new extended detection and response (XDR) provider with a focus on accelerating technology innovation through data science and automation.

Created from the merger of McAfee Enterprise and FireEye back in October 2021, the new pure-play cyber security firm’s platform combines automation, machine learning, extensible architecture, and threat intelligence.

“We are incredibly excited to have Trellix in the STG portfolio,” said William Chisholm, managing partner at STG. “Customers can expect Trellix’s living security platform to deliver bold innovation across the XDR market.”

advertisement





The group says Trellix will deliver its XDR brand promise to build resilient and confident organisations through tech called ‘living security’, which learns and adapts to protect operations from advanced threats across multiple attack vectors.

“As today’s organisations push to achieve digital transformation, a strong security foundation is required to ensure continued innovation, growth and resiliency,” explained Bryan Palma, chief executive officer at Trellix.

“Trellix’s XDR platform protects our customers as we bring security to life with automation, machine learning, extensible architecture, and threat intelligence.”

This ecosystem has been designed to boost the effectiveness of security operations by providing customers with the capability to leverage over 600 native and open security technologies.

With its improved insight and comprehensive threat context, STG says analysts can ultimately save time and act decisively to tackle malicious activity.

“The promise of XDR dramatically improves security efficacy, and the vendors that can deliver on that promise will capture market share,” said Frank Dickson, program vice president, Cybersecurity Products, IDC. “However, integrating context and delivering outcomes takes resources and work.

“It is a monumental effort made possible with the right security partner. With a combined product portfolio that spans endpoint, network, messaging, data protection, and cloud services, Trellix has an impressive multi-technology portfolio to address the promise of XDR.”

Symphony is also expected to launch the McAfee Enterprise Secure Service Edge (SSE) portfolio as a separate business later in the quarter, which will include Cloud Access Security Broker (CASB) and Secure Web Gateway (SWG) and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA).

© Dennis Publishing