Fort Wayne Metals invests €10m in Castlebar facility

Expansion will create 80 new jobs

Fort Wayne Metals opened its 45,000 sq ft manufacturing facility in Castlebar. The IDA supported €10 million expansion will see the creation of 80 jobs over the next five years.

The company also plans to diversify its offerings to manufacture and supply specialty alloys, such as nitinol.

Headquartered in Indiana, the company manufactures medical materials used in guidewires, stents, embolic filters, pacemaker leads, neurostimulation leads, endoscopy and orthopaedic devices. It produces products for medical device companies in Ireland, Europe and Asia.

It began operating in Castlebar in 2002, where it currently employs 95 staff. Fort Wayne Metals Ireland is the corporation’s only manufacturing facility outside the United States.

Speaking at the opening, An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “This major investment shows the company is committed for the long term. Essential components for medical devices which can improve and save lives are manufactured here and sold around the world.

“The government, through IDA Ireland, will continue to work with Fort Wayne as the company expands in the years ahead.”

“Fort Wayne Metals is a valued member of the supply ecosystem that is all important in supporting the Med Tech sector. This further expansion by the company is excellent news and demonstrates a strong commitment from the parent company to the Castlebar site,” said Mary Buckley, executive director, IDA Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters