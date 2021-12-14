Focus on research: Prof Yvonne Nolan, APC Microbiome

Taking a close look at the relationship between gut microbiota, the brain and bahaviour Print Print Life

Prof Yvonne Nolan is a funded investigator at APC Microbiome, the Science Foundation Ireland research centre studying the gastrointestinal bacterial community (the microbiota). In this interview she talks about her experience at UCC and why her current research focusses on middle age.

Tell us about your career to date.

I have a BSc in my chemistry from NUI Galway, and during my project I did a project in the area of neuroscience, and so I continued then to do a PhD in neuropharmacology under the supervision of Prof Brian Leonard. Here I was investigating the interactions between the immune system, stress and behaviour. Following that, I was visiting fellow at McGill University in Montreal in Canada. Then I returned to Ireland and I had postdoctoral positions, an academic postdoctoral position and an industry post-doctoral position in Trinity College in Dublin. There I worked with Prof Marina Lynch, on brain inflammation in the context of memory.

I joined UCC as a lecturer in 2003. I’m Professor of Anatomy & Neuroscience and currently have a role as Vice Dean of graduate studies at the College of Medicine & Health at UCC. I have been working in the area of brain inflammation but also developing work on brain plasticity, in particular hippocampal neurogenesis – the birth of new neurons in the hippocampus. The research is around investigating the impact of what we call modifiable lifestyle factories, things like exercise, stress and diet, in particular at transitioning times like adolescence or middle age or indeed older age as well. In the context of disease, particularly interested in the role of inflammation and more recently on the gut microbiome and the brain plasticity piece, how they interact in mediating these lifestyle influences on the brain and on how we behave.

advertisement





It’s an interesting time to be studying anything to do with lifestyle, given the changes enforced on us over the last two years. Is that something that’s factoring into your research?

Interestingly, evidence and reports suggest that during lockdown situations there is increased weight gain and there’s an interaction between the immune system and obesity – this very heavily influences things like behaviour.

As time goes on, we will see more research coming about how the immune system impacts upon behaviour. The pandemic has stimulated issues around mental health, and the role of the immune system has on mental health and mental health behaviour at the APC Microbiome Institute.

There’s also a work ongoing in the context of long covered and how the immune system again, it’s activation in response to a virus, might have long lasting effects on brain health and on behaviour. I think in that sphere, there will be a lot of work coming out on the impact of Covid on brain and behaviour.

That’s kind of one of the interesting things about the work in APC is looking at that relationship between the brain and the microbiome, and it’s still something that seems to be an area of research that’s still in its infancy.

This a lot of evidence that suggest when the gut microbiota – all of these trillions of microorganisms that live in the gastrointestinal tract – can impact upon behaviour. It has implications in depression, in social behaviour and also in age-related diseases and neurodegenerative diseases. What’s missing are the pieces of the puzzle showing the connection.

The research you’re working on at the moment is on middle age (40-60 years of age) and memory performance. Why opt for that particular cohort?

We’re living longer, so that middle age period is be moving later because we’re living healthier. But as we gear towards older age a lot of environmental factors can culminate to impact upon brain ageing. We think the middle age period is under investigated. The hypothesis is that we think that there’s a ‘neuroinflammatory load’ throughout the lifespan, an accumulation all exposure to negative factors like stress, toxins, a sedentary lifestyle and an unhealthy diet. Middle age can be a time that these factors that can influence how our brains age in later life. We know that certain biological events occur in middle age like weight gain, a decline or a decrease in metabolism or physical fitness. It’s often a time when there is increased risk of diabetes or cardiovascular disease. With all of these events we’re asking how they contribute to how we brain age – especially in the context of memory.

So is there a role in this research for identifying, say, early onset dementia?

Yes. If we have a change, for example, in the microbiota composition or the metabolites from the gut microbiota, how could these metabolites then signal to the brain during this time of the lifespan to impact upon how we function cognitively? What are their triggers? Are there correlations even between changes in what we see in the gut microbiome and the bloodstream? Can we piece those puzzles together in the context of metabolites, in particular?

This approach opens up the potential for personalised medicine, not just sort of research studies at scale. Can you see these sort of applications happening?

It will take some time and it is an area of research where there is more of a focus. If we can identify key biological factors in the gut, in the bloodstream or even in the cerebro-spinal fluid – which flows between the peripheral system and the brain – we can identify changes in middle age. We are also interested in how these factors respond to exercise and they could be predictors that could be potentially modifiable through exercise and they could be specific to individuals. What’s interesting is that there could be a possibility of treating those who are middle aged or older who are unable to exercise, that there could be biomarkers there to be targeted pharmacologically as well.

Looking forward, what areas of research are catching your attention?

We’re quite interested in dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. There have been a couple of studies to show that Alzheimer’s patients have an alteration in their gut microbiota composition, which is a hallmark of healthy or not so healthy ageing. Work is ongoing in another project where we are looking at how to stratify Alzheimer’s patients as being ‘inflammatory’ or not and how that correlates to inflammatory microbiota in the gut and how that might affect their memory behaviour.