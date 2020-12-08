Flipdish to create 200 jobs

Irish digital food-ordering platform Flipdish plans to create 200 new jobs before December 2021 as part of its rapid pandemic-driven expansion.

The company is currently hiring for 50 new roles, the majority of which are technology roles such as software engineers, engineering managers, software architects, data scientists, mobile engineers, and product designers.

“The tech roles we’re hiring for are important and make a real difference in day-to-day operations, not only for us at Flipdish, but also for the restaurants that we work with,” said Brian Kelly, VP of engineering at Flipdish. “These employees will be directly responsible for building products and bringing them to market. Every engineer hired will join a team that will be on at least one product line, and will see their work released on a constant basis, making a real difference for restaurants who otherwise struggle with this problem.”

Other roles being recruited include customer success, customer support, marketing, and sales.

“Hiring 200 roles next year looks different than it has in the past for us,” said Conor McCarthy, co-founder and CEO of Flipdish. “We are reimagining what the workspace looks like for Flipdish in 2021. We know that the in-person office job is over but our focus is now on finding the best talent regardless.”

An additional 100 roles were created in 2020 alone, as the company faced rapid growth as it worked to get restaurants online, both in Ireland and across the globe.

Flipdish is headquartered in Dublin and operates in 15 countries including the UK, US, France and Germany. Within Ireland, the company provides its technology to brands such as Eddie Rockets, Press Up Group, Base Pizza and Bombay Pantry.

Through its partnership with Irish drone delivery company Manna, Flipdish connects its online ordering system with Tesco and other outlets as part of ongoing drone delivery trials in Oranmore, Co. Galway.

“During the pandemic, Flipdish enabled thousands of food businesses in Ireland and across the globe to pivot from dine-in to delivery and takeaway, sometimes in under 48 hours,” added McCarthy, “and we were proud to partner with them and help them stay open and operating,”

