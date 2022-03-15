Fintech Corridor, DCU to advance education and innovation across Ireland Financial Intelligence and Technology micro-credentials course announced Life

The Fintech Corridor (TFC) has announced a corporate partnership with Dublin City University (DCU) that will further advance fintech education and innovation across the island of Ireland.

The partnership with DCU builds on TFC’s work in advancing cross-border collaboration in fintech education following a recent agreement with Ulster University.

The cooperation aims to further develop the Dublin-Belfast economic corridor as the gateway to EU and UK fintech, by opening opportunities to DCU students and graduates in workforce training, education, bespoke programmes, and internship opportunities with industry leaders.

advertisement





TFC’s network of fintech industry members will also receive access to DCU students and graduates, as well as access to research and innovation collaboration, particularly through the Irish Institute of Digital Business and its financial innovation research cluster, finLAB.

DCU will launch, in association with IFS Skillnet and with an endorsement from TFC, a graduate certificate in financial intelligence & technology (FIT) in September 2022, enabling industry participants to acquire the necessary skills for a career in the rapidly growing Irish fintech sector.

Commenting on the launch, Alan McEneaney, Vice Chair at The Fintech Corridor, said: “The corporate partnership between TFC and Dublin City University is another major step forward in our goal of advancing fintech education and innovation across Ireland. This partnership will further drive the Dublin-Belfast economic corridor as the gateway to EU and UK fintech, by creating significant opportunities in fintech training, education and research and innovation collaboration.”

Prof Mark Cummins, Professor of Finance at the DCU Business School and Director of the Irish Institute of Digital Business, said: “We are delighted to formalise our working relationship with The Fintech Corridor that has flourished over the last number of years, and we look forward to continued engagement in the design of innovative educational offerings that will serve the fintech industry along the Dublin-Belfast economic corridor, and more widely across the island of Ireland. We see huge research potential in collaborating closely with TFC members to push the boundaries of knowledge in the exciting, dynamic area of financial technology.”

TechCentral Reporters