Fidelity Investments appoints Lorna Martyn as Ireland regional chair Former head of technology and STEM advocate advances to senior position Trade

Fidelity Investments Ireland is pleased to announce the appointment of Lorna Martyn as regional chair.

Since joining Fidelity Investments in 2004, Martyn has held several senior leadership roles in both Ireland and the US. Most recently, Lorna held the position of head of technology for Fidelity Investments Ireland where she led the division through headcount and capability growth over a five-year period.

With a career in financial services and telecommunications spanning three decades, Martyn is considered a global leader in technology. She is actively involved in developing the technology ecosystem in Ireland as Chairperson of Technology Ireland.

advertisement





In addition to her work with Technology Ireland, Lorna is a staunch advocate of promoting inclusion and diversity in STEM. She spearheaded the development of a multi-faceted program that affected sustainable change for women in STEM within Fidelity Investments, local communities, and industry. The programme received the inaugural women in technology award from Technology Ireland in 2018. Strengthening her commitment to this cause, she has served as a gender diversity ambassador with Women Mean Business during the pandemic.

Lorna is also a board member of the Irish American Partnership which supports education and community programs across the island of Ireland.

Commenting on her appointment, Martyn said: “In the 18 years I have spent with the organisation, I have witnessed its evolution from a small technology talent focused presence to a large contributor, bringing unique perspectives based on integration to the European business, research, and development landscape. In my new role as regional chair, I am excited to continue to help Fidelity Investments Ireland grow and innovate.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?