Fastly appoints Cisco's Todd Nightingale as new CEO The former Cisco networking boss will lead Fastly's business strategy and development for its networking portfolio

Edge cloud platform provider Fastly has announced the appointment of former Cisco networking chief Todd Nightingale as its new CEO, effective from 1 September.

Nightingale takes the reins from the outgoing Joshua Bixby, who’s stepping down from the role and his position on the company’s board of directors. He’ll continue working with the company in an advisory capacity only.

Nightingale will join the business from Cisco, where he currently leads business strategy and development for its multi-billion dollar networking portfolio as executive vice president and general manager of enterprise networking and cloud.

In an announcement, Fastly said the appointment is the result of a broad search to find its next leader. Nightingale will also join the company’s board of directors.

“Todd is a proven and passionate technology leader and we are thrilled to have him join our team,” commented David Hornik, lead independent director on the Fastly board of directors.

“We are confident that Todd’s deep background helping customers transform their infrastructures and digitise their businesses will be instrumental to strengthening Fastly’s technology and go-to-market strategy and lead the company into its next stage of growth.”

In his role as Cisco’s enterprise networking and cloud business lead, Nightingale recently helped deliver the company’s Cisco Live 2022 event in Las Vegas, where the firm detailed its latest developments and product launches.

He previously held the position of senior vice president and general manager of the networking giant’s Meraki business, where he helped expand its portfolio to become the largest cloud-managed networking platform in the world.

Nightingale also held engineering and senior management positions at AirDefense, where he was responsible for the company’s product development.

Now, as Fastly’s new CEO, he’s tasked with driving the company’s development and product growth, including a strong go-to-market motion, the firm said.

“Fastly is delivering unparalleled application experiences for users around the world with exceptional flexibility, security and performance,” Nightingale said. “I’m honoured and grateful for the opportunity to be a part of the Fastly team.”

