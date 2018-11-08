Facebook plans Ballsbridge Bank Centre move

Social network confirms acquisition of Ballsbridge Bank Centre campus Print Print Trade

Facebook is expanding its investment in Ireland by acquiring a long-term lease of 14 acres at the the Bank Centre currently occupied by AIB. The move will see Facebook quadruple its current floorspace to 870,000sq ft across a number of buildings with capacity for an additional 5,000 employees.

Last year, Facebook opened its third office, the Samuel Beckett Building in East Point and announced that it would create hundreds of new jobs, bringing its overall Irish headcount to 4,000.

Ireland is home to more than 60 teams across engineering, safety, legal, policy, and marketing and sales departments. A number of global and regional teams are run out of Ireland including the global gaming team, and the team that helps SMEs across Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA) connect with customers. The infrastructure engineering for EMEA is also based in Ireland, this team oversees infrastructure operations across Europe, Middle East and Africa ensuring Facebook’s data centres and networks continue to run and give people around the world the power to build community and connect with friends and family.

Gareth Lambe, head of Facebook Ireland, said: “Ireland is one of the best places in the world to be a technology company and we’re investing here for the long term. By the end of the year we’ll employ more than 4,000 people across four sites in Ireland working on our family of apps including Facebook, Instagram, Whats App and Oculus. This significant investment in a 14-acre campus with capacity for thousands more employees demonstrates our commitment to Ireland, our desire to grow our business here and continue to contribute to the economy.

“As the site will be renovated in phases, the move will happen over three years and will see all 2,000 employees, currently based in Grand Canal, in the new campus by 2022.”

Commenting on the announcement, Martin Shanahan, CEO of IDA Ireland, said: “Facebook has expanded significantly in Ireland in recent years to support its international growth. Today’s announcement further deepens its commitment to Ireland, it has become the primary strategic international hub for the company; servicing millions of users across EMEA and the development of its campus in Ireland will provide the company with the potential to expand its operations. We wish Gareth and all the team at Facebook in Ireland every success with their expansion plans.”

TechCentral Reporters