Facebook Resource Hub to help SMEs manage effects of coronavirus pandemic

In a bid to minimise disruption created by Covid-19, Facebook has launched a resource to support businesses in Ireland.

The Small Business Resource Hub will offer SMEs a resiliency tool kit and online training sessions to provide support and advice to help businesses put a resiliency action plan in place during the coronavirus crisis.

Covid-19 has created challenges for small and medium sized businesses nationwide. According to the latest Seanad Public Consultation Committee Report on SMEs in Ireland, the sector accounts for over 99% of active enterprises in Ireland and employs 65% of the population.

It also offered five steps that a business can take today:

Keep yourself safe and informed

Businesses should stay up to date by following credible, official sources such as the HSE and World Health Organisation (WHO) so they can respond quickly to changes that could affect customers.

Stay in touch with your customers

A business should share important information with its customers. It could inform them of the efforts it is taking to make its premises or products safe, or how it will handle customer enquiries if there are expected delivery delays.

Try hosting online events

If an event had to be postponed or cancelled as a result of the outbreak, a business could connect with its customers directly either through an online webinar, or live sessions using social channels.

Prepare a customer service plan

In order to be responsive and transparent with customers, a business should prepare for incoming questions and requests. Consider drafting templated responses for emails or set up instant reply messages with information that customers will likely be looking for.

Provide a list of FAQs

Prepare a list of responses for questions that customers are likely to ask, and provide as much detail and reassurance as possible.

TechCentral Reporters