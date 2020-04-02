Facebook launches online training series to support businesses during Covid-19

Free business training event will provide SMEs with the tools they need to adapt to this time

Facebook Ireland has moved its business training event, ‘Boost with Facebook’ online to provide SMEs with support and tools they need to adapt and survive at this time.

Launching today (02/04/2020) at 12pm, the free weekly webinar series will cover essential online business training such as; how to host a virtual event; pushing creative boundaries online in partnership with VidMob; how to effectively market your product on mobile; having a presence on Instagram; how to use different channels to communicate with different customers; and more.

This week’s webinar, which is in partnership with Shopify, will detail how to build a website. Businesses will learn how to create a domain name, build and design a website, add their products, set up payments and create ads on Facebook and Instagram.

“Small and medium sized businesses are the engine of job growth and development in the Irish economy,” said Ciaran Quilty, vice president of global business group at Facebook. “It’s crucial now more than ever to support them in any way we can during Covid-19.

“We decided to launch Boost with Facebook online to continue to help small businesses as many of them face unprecedented challenges in how they carry out their day-to-day business and connect with their customers. Through this series of online webinars, we will walk entrepreneurs through a step by step guide on how they can adapt and even thrive during these challenging times.”

Facebook recently announced a $100 million grant programme to help 30,000 small businesses around the world, as well as the Small Business Resource Hub to support Irish small businesses.

Interested parties can access the free webinars by registering at Boost With Facebook .

TechCentral Reporters