Facebook, Brookfield Renewable announce new wind farm

Facebook and Brookfield Renewable have announced a new onshore wind farm for Co. Tipperary. The Lisheen III collaboration is a long-term corporate power purchase agreement (CPPA) to produce and supply 100% renewable energy to the national electricity grid.

Upon completion in 2022, Lisheen III will have a renewable capacity of 28.8 megawatts and the capability to generate enough renewable electricity to supply 20,000 homes each year, equivalent to a saving of 32,000 tonnes of CO2 annually. The new project will be located adjacent to Brookfield Renewable’s existing developments at Lisheen.

Facebook has committed to reducing its international greenhouse gas footprint by 75% and reaching 100% renewable energy in 2020. The company’s operations in Ireland are currently supported by 100% wind energy and this project further enhances Facebook’s goal of supporting its operations with renewable energy in 2020 and beyond.

Corporate power purchase agreements are mechanisms that enable large companies to build or help fund off-site renewable energy generation, such as a wind farm. It is this mechanism and the long term agreement between Brookfield Renewable and Facebook which has made the development of Lisheen III possible, showing that large scale, renewable energy projects can be enabled by corporate buyers in Ireland.

Colin Spain, EMEA energy manager at Facebook, said: “We appreciate this strong collaboration with Brookfield Renewable and we are excited to be part of bringing this new wind project to the grid. We hope it will not only support our operations in Ireland and our goal of 100% renewable energy for all of our global operations, but will encourage all stakeholders to work together to bring additional renewables to the grid via Corporate Power Purchase Agreements.”

Ciaran O’Brien, chief commercial officer at Brookfield Renewable, Ireland & UK said: “Brookfield Renewable is delighted to extend its relationship with Facebook, a retail client for us since 2016. Facebook has established itself as a global leader in accelerating the transition toward renewable energy, demonstrating the role that companies can have in adding renewable capacity to the grid and meeting carbon reduction goals. Long-term power purchase agreements like these reflect that onshore wind in Ireland is competitive commercially and can serve as a model for more companies to enable the shift to renewables.”

TechCentral Reporters