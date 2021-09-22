EY announces 816 new jobs for Ireland

Jobs in consulting, audit, tax, corporate finance, technology, analytics, cyber security, law, economics, and sustainability among other areas Print Print Trade

EY plans to create 816 new jobs across the island of Ireland, bringing its Irish headcount to 4,200. Of the roles, 6,060 will be based in Dublin, while 210 will be located across Cork, Galway, Belfast, Limerick, and Waterford.

Just over half the roles are experienced hires to be filled by 30 June 2022. The remaining 402 roles will be filled by university graduates starting this autumn.

EY will now actively recruit candidates to fill a variety of roles across its core areas of tax, audit, corporate finance and consulting as well as in new growth areas including technology consulting, digital and emerging technology, data analytics, cyber security, sustainability, law, strategy, and transformation.

The firm is also recruiting heavily across other growth areas such as workforce and organisation design and planning, change management, transaction diligence, and valuations, modelling and economics.

EY Ireland is experiencing growth across each of its business areas which has necessitated a greater demand for talent across a diverse range of skillsets and specialisms.

New hires at EY will have the opportunity to join the firm’s great teams who work with Ireland’s top entrepreneurial businesses, multinationals, private and public sector clients.

“Our plans to grow our headcount by over 810 people in the coming months reflect the continuing strong growth of EY across the island of Ireland and the evolution we’re seeing amongst our client base,” said Frank O’Keeffe, managing partner, EY Ireland.

“The fundamental changes brought about by the pandemic, coupled with wider macroeconomic headwinds and shifting business models, have created increased demand for our services as we help our clients tackle their most complex business challenges. Our clients are increasingly looking to EY to help them navigate change but also to seek out opportunity to help them transform, grow and prosper into the future. We’re looking for the best talent to join our world class teams as we support our incredible clients to unlock their full potential.”

“We’re recruiting professionals at all levels, from university graduates through to partners, with backgrounds not only in business but in technology, science, engineering, law and humanities, however we’re not limited to these areas,” said O’Keeffe. “Our new EY hybrid working model will also give us the opportunity to attract talent from every corner of the island of Ireland, not just in Dublin or in the big urban centres. If we have learned anything in the past 18-months it’s that the best talent can be located anywhere on the island and can still consistently deliver brilliant results. Our people will have the ability to flex between working from client site, an EY office or from home in a way that works for our clients, our people and for our business. This really is such an exciting time for EY as we grow with our incredible clients and with our amazing people at the heart of all of our plans.”

Investment in people

EY has a leading people culture and a transformational approach to developing talent, having promoted or progressed over 34% of its people in the past year. EY Ireland has a 50:50 male/female split amongst its headcount below partner level and is committed to reaching an initial target of 35% female partners by 2025.

“We know that the best people want to work in an environment that has a diverse and inclusive culture,” said O’Keeffe. “We’re committed to recruiting diverse talent in terms of background, experience, skillset and ethnicity and creating an environment that promotes diversity of thought, background and personality. Building the highest performing teams, mentoring and developing our people, giving everyone a clear career path and progression opportunities to move up in our firm, is central to our business and people strategy. We are excited to offer these same opportunities to new talent joining EY in the coming months and years.”

TechCentral Reporters