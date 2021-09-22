Huawei launches €250,000 STEM scholarship

The new scholarship programme, which will provide €250,000 in academic grants this year, will be available through Huawei’s Seeds for the Future initiative. Third-level students have been invited to apply.

Fifty €5,000 bursaries will be awarded to the top-performing STEM students who take part in the Seeds for the Future programme, which offers third level students studying in Ireland the opportunity to participate in an exclusive Huawei online event to develop their understanding of the ICT industry while also learning about Chinese culture.

Ireland is the first country in Western Europe to be selected by Huawei for the new scholarship programme.

Since it first launched in 2015, Huawei’s Seeds for the Future programme has seen Irish STEM students benefit from its unique learning and cultural experience. Students that secure a place on the 2021 programme will be given the unique opportunity to experience virtual tours of Huawei’s campuses, the companies’ flagship store in central Shenzhen, alongside Chinese culture experiences like tours of famous cities, learning Mandarin, calligraphy, and an insight into modern Chinese businesses.

Participating students also study different levels of basic and advanced courses exploring the latest developments in smart cities, AI, cloud computing, 5G and the Internet of Things. Other course options include guest lectures on digital transformation, sustainable technology and strategic leadership given by either Huawei senior engineers or guest speakers from industry thought-leaders.

The 2021 programme will also see students take part in team exercises including Huawei’s newly created Tech4Good project, which challenges participants to examine how to leverage technology to address pressing social and environmental issues. Students will present their team projects to a panel of judges with the project contributing to their eligibility for the scholarships.

“Huawei is committed to investing in Ireland’s future ICT workforce and we see this scholarship programme as another way to help these students enhance their capabilities as they continue their STEM studies,” said Luke McDonnell, senior communications manager, Huawei Ireland. “Our Seeds for the Future programme has proven very successful and we look forward to welcoming more students to this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity this year.”

The programme will take place between 18 to 26 October 2021, with the scholarships awarded thereafter to those who successfully complete the Seeds for the Future programme.

Undergrad and postgrad students studying in Ireland can apply for the 2021 Seeds for the Future programme and the chance to be awarded one of the fifty €5,000 scholarships by sending their CV, and an essay of 400 – 600 words or a two to three minute video reflecting their interests and why they should be chosen to take part, to seedsireland@huawei.com. The deadline for submissions is 14 October.

TechCentral Reporters