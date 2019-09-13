Extreme Networks invests €3m to expand Shannon R&D programme

Investment will create 20 new jobs in engineering, data science, and software engineering

Software-driven networking company, Extreme Networks will invest €3 million to expand its Shannon, Co. Clare research and development (R&D) programme. The investment will create 20 engineering, data science, and software engineering jobs over the next two years. Additional funding will come from the Irish government; it has pledged to provide a €500,000 research, development and innovation grant.

The R&D team will develop a next-generation cloud portal for network applications and services and an AI-based security system for the Internet of Things (IoT).

“The grant from the Irish government, as well as the significant investment we are making ourselves, will provide a boost to our top-notch R&D team,” said Liam Kiely, vice president of product strategy, Extreme Networks. “The solutions they will be developing will be on the cutting-edge of cloud and AI-based network solutions, representing a major milestone for us as a company, our customers and the industry as a whole.”

Expanding the Shannon base is part of the company’s long-term strategy to create a substantial number of highly specialised engineering jobs in the region over the next five years. Providing support for the programme is its next step in building its new Cloud and AI Centre of Excellence.

Rémi Thomas, chief financial officer, Extreme Networks said:“Innovation is one of our core values and a fundamental part of our identity as a company. We constantly strive to develop solutions that meet the high and ever-changing needs of our customers. Cloud technologies, the rise of IoT devices, and the practical applications of AI are currently and fundamentally changing the way organisations operate. We are boosting the capabilities of our excellent R&D team in Europe to develop state-of-the-art solutions that will help our customers navigate these challenges.”

Founded in 1996, Extreme Networks offers wired and wireless networking solutions, from the enterprise edge to the data centre cloud.

TechCentral Reporters