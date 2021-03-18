Expleo Ireland appoints O’Connell as head of software development

Expleo has appointed John O’Connell as head of software development, overseeing the implementation of digital transformation projects.

O’Connell has extensive experience in software development and technical leadership, including roles across the fintech, data analytics, e-commerce and technology verticals.

O’Connell holds an MSc in Technology Management from UCD, a post-graduate diploma in Computers for Engineers from TCD and a BE in Engineering from UCD. He is also a certified solutions architect, scrum master and project manager.

Commenting on his appointment, O’Connell, said: “I’m thrilled to join the Expleo team, and to work alongside a diverse group of talented professionals aligned on a common mission – to drive tech-led improvements in the lives of people worldwide. I have a great admiration for the company’s culture of innovation, and the scale of Expleo’s reach both in Ireland and globally. I’ve been fortunate to work with some really dynamic companies in a range of technical and leadership roles, and I look forward to harnessing this experience in this exciting and vibrant setting.”

Phil Codd, managing director, Expleo Ireland, said: “A bonafide tech leader, John has amassed a wealth of experience over a stellar 22-year career to date. John’s strategic and technical acumen will be invaluable in helping us advance our customer-centric strategy moving forward. With an eye for innovation and knack for problem solving, John is a superb addition to our expanding team.”

