ESW to acquire e-commerce platform Scalefast

Direct-to-consumer e-commerce company ESW is to acquire US–based end-to-end e-commerce solutions provider Scalefast. Subject to customary approvals, the transaction is expected to close by mid-year 2022.

Under the deal, ESW, which was previously known as eShopWorld, will further extend its market strength across apparel, beauty, personal care, and luxury brands to include entertainment, gaming, and electronics.

Scalefast’s industry leading data analytics and speed-to-market will also facilitate turnkey localized stores, digital ‘pop up’ stores and highly targeted DTC brand campaigns, which will all strongly complement ESW’s unrivalled cross-border DTC solutions and market-leading end-to-end customer experience.

Scalefast founders, CEO Nicolas Stehle, CTO Frédéric Bocquet, and CMO Olivier Schott, will join the ESW senior leadership team.

Provision of complementary solutions across both technology platforms is expected to drive accelerated growth in revenue and in product innovation across the group’s integrated client base. With a combined workforce of more than 1,000 team members, alignment between ESW and Scalefast positions the business for accelerated growth building upon the best aspects of both cultures. The combined company will continue to transform online shopping experiences for leading brands serving customers in over 200 markets.

As global e-commerce continues to accelerate, brands are seeking more specialized and localized services for differentiation and to remain competitive. Scalefast builds e-commerce stores faster than any of its competitors, leveraging its feature-rich, in-house developed platform, retail infrastructure and applying proprietary data and behavioural analytics to deliver pre-built DTC e-commerce features and capabilities brands need to succeed.

ESW, in turn, will provide Scalefast’s clients with ESW’s checkout, payment gateway, and logistics offerings which include hub or hubless options, omni-channel solutions such as ship from store, and an ecosystem of global logistics partners that move hundreds of millions of packages each year on behalf of its clients.

“ESW’s acquisition of Scalefast demonstrates our commitment and ambition to accelerate growth for our customers by empowering them to be at the forefront of rapidly evolving consumer requirements around the world,” said Tommy Kelly, founder & CEO, ESW. “Scalefast’s technology offering is highly complementary and will enable ESW to unleash new capabilities and deliver even faster direct-to-consumer e-commerce growth for new and existing clients.”

“Scalefast’s services are highly synergistic with ESW’s from a revenue generation perspective,” said Nicolas Stehle, CEO, Scalefast. “We are excited by this opportunity to join in a bold vision for the future of DTC e-commerce. Scalefast and ESW’s blended knowledge, expertise, and technology will provide distinct competitive advantages as a fully integrated technology-driven commerce service provider.”

