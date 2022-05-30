Ericsson to hire 250 at R&D campus in Athlone New hires to support work on 5G networks Trade

Ericsson has announced its plans to hire 250 people at its Irish R&D centre in Athlone, to support the company’s ongoing development of innovative cloud-native products that orchestrate, automate and power its global 5G portfolio.

The company plans to hire an additional 250 software developers, engineers and architects with cloud native skills to enhance its capability to deliver the benefits of cloud native technologies to its global customer base via its RAN, management, automation and orchestration offerings. This project, which will be rolled out across the next three years, is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

One of Ireland’s largest employers within software development, Ericsson has had a Research and Development (R&D) presence in Athlone since 1979. The Athlone facility, which is the global R&D headquarters of Ericsson Digital Services OSS (Operations Support Systems), currently employs 1200 people developing its OSS and Cloud RAN (Radio Access Network) portfolio. Ericsson employs an additional 200 at its Dublin base.

Denis Dullea, head of research and development at Ericsson Athlone said: “This announcement underscores our global reputation as a world-class R&D software development centre. Our team here already play a critical role in the development of Ericsson products, services and solutions that enable Ericsson to deliver limitless connectivity that makes the unimaginable possible…”

Dullea contined: “The investment is also good news for Athlone and the wider midlands region, where Ericsson is one of the largest employers. With strong ongoing partnerships with the IDA, the Irish Government and the recently established Technological University of the Shannon (TUS), we are excited to continue attracting and nurturing the best and brightest Irish and international talent to the heart of Ireland.”

“Today’s significant announcement by Ericsson, a company that has had a presence here in Ireland since 1957 and an R&D facility in Athlone since 1979 is terrific news and demonstrates this global leader’s continued commitment to its operations here,” said IDA Ireland CEO, Martin Shanahan. “The next generation of technology developed at the Athlone facility will set the standard for the industry. These jobs and the associated investment will have a substantial impact on both the local and regional economy. I wish Ericsson every success with this expansion, and I want to assure the team of IDA Ireland’s continued support.”

