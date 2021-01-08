Ergo creates 60 jobs as part of multi-million expansion

Ergo has created 60 new jobs as part of a multimillion-euro investment in its cloud and managed services portfolio. The investment is being made in direct response to the accelerated adoption of digital technologies and the increasing reliance on cloud services which has characterised the 2020 pandemic.

Recruitment has already begun and will continue for roles including business development; Microsoft Azure cloud architecture; Microsoft Azure and Dynamics 365 solution sales; cloud solution software engineering; business change; and project management.

Ergo’s growth plan was part-triggered by the 2020 lockdowns, which encouraged organisations to advance cloud migration journeys and application transformation, creating a momentum for change that Ergo expects to gather pace in 2021. The company’s business development team have identified opportunities with enterprises looking to radically reset their operations by investing in more agile technologies and new ways of working.

John Purdy, CEO, Ergo, said: “Clients and the market are telling us they want to transform and move forward. The pandemic was devastating for many businesses, but the lucky ones that were able to leverage technology are seeing light at the end of the tunnel and new opportunities.

“I want to make sure that Ergo can partner with them and help them realise their new strategic goals quickly and continuously. We continue to invest and build capability to enable our clients to be the best they can be, now and into the future.”

Named Microsoft Country Partner of the Year in 2020 – the fifth time the company has won the award in 10 years – Ergo has one of the most advanced Microsoft Azure practices in Ireland. The new wave of recruitment will develop this capability along with other areas of the business, moving Ergo up the value chain to become a global leader in cloud and IT managed services.

