EquiLend opens Dublin office

US company sets up shop in Ireland to avoid Brexit fallout

Fintech company EquiLend has opened an office in Dublin to serve European clients following Brexit.

With the launch of an Ireland-based entity, EquiLend will continue offering its trading platform post-Brexit to clients transacting in the European Union. EquiLend is registered as a multilateral trading facility (MTF) by the UK’s Financial Conduct Authority and is currently awaiting approval by the Central Bank of Ireland for MTF status in Ireland.

Laurence Marshall, managing director, EquiLend, said: “After careful consideration, we decided that Dublin was the best location for EquiLend’s new EU-based entity. The ease of doing business in Ireland, its commitment to fintech and reputation as a tech center of excellence, its location in the EU and the network of talent available here together made Dublin a clear choice for EquiLend’s EU operations.”

EquiLend has offices in New York, London, Dublin, Hong Kong and Toronto. EquiLend is owned by BlackRock, Credit Suisse, Goldman Sachs, JP Morgan, JP Morgan Chase, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Morgan Stanley, Northern Trust, State Street and UBS.

The company is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland.

TechCentral Reporters