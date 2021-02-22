Envisage, OSSM create 10 jobs with launch of Noledge Group

Irish business software companies Envisage and OSSM today announce that they have united under The Noledge Group brand, creating a new home for their enterprise resource planning (ERP) solutions. The group has invested more than €120,000 to launch the new brand, refine business messaging and enhance the customer experience.

In addition to recently hiring a new sales director and further technical support roles to drive future growth, Noledge will create 10 new jobs within the next two years.

The new jobs will be in product development and customer support services, along with sales and marketing roles and will be based in its Castleknock and Belfast offices. It will bring the total number of employees in The Noledge group to 42.

Noledge will continue to market Sage and NetSuite solutions under both the Envisage and OSSM brands and offer its combined customer base of 375 businesses across Ireland and the UK with a range of cloud-based ERP and financial software solutions best-suited to their individual needs.

The announcement comes at a period of growth for Noledge, with the group forecasting it will double revenue within the next three years. During a difficult time for many businesses, demand for Noledge’s disruptive software developments and consultancy services is on the rise with organisations seeking to maximise the value of their IT investment.

Through its two brands, The Noledge Group’s vision, by listening to their customers current and future requirements, is to provide the best fitting ERP platform that facilitates remote working, eliminates unnecessary manual processes, and seamlessly connects different departments of the business with the customer.

Noledge ecently established a Belfast-based office to enhance service delivery across Northern Ireland, with its full suite of services and knowledge available across the entire island of Ireland. The company is seeking to target growth in key sectors including retail, manufacturing, distribution and services.

Ray Ryan, managing director, The Noledge Group, said: “OSSM and Envisage are two long established software solution specialists and it made a lot of sense to join our forces under The Noledge Group to bring together our brilliant people and maximise their abilities. We are the leading Irish Sage200cloud Partner and NetSuite Solution Provider and use our combined knowledge to help companies find the ideal technology platform to best address their unique needs and business challenges.

“While businesses face pressing challenges in the form of both Covid-19 and Brexit, we firmly believe that there are additional, fundamental long-term changes underway in how both customers and employees engage with businesses using technology. Those businesses that are prepared to embrace disruptive technology and capitalise on these benefits are best placed to survive and grow. Our job is to help bring about these disruptive changes to enable our customers compete in what is an explosively evolving business transactional environment.”

