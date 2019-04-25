Entries open for Analytics Institute of Ireland Awards

The Analytics Institute of Ireland has opened entries to its Fellowship & Industry Awards, recognising excellence in the data science and analytics sector.

Speaking at the launch, Analytics Institute chief executive Lorcan Malone said: “Analytics in Ireland is an exciting and dynamic industry with exceptional leadership, talent and expertise. We want to celebrate excellence in the sector. A Fellowship of the Analytics Institute is a very special acknowledgement of dedication and commitment to analytics in Ireland.”

Nominations for the Awards are being accepted across 11 categories, including AI implementation, analytics innovation, analytics leader, team and professional of the year and public sector project award among others.

Fellowships of the Analytics Institute will be presented to individuals who have made an outstanding contribution to the sector.

“At the Aon Centre for Innovation and Analytics we employ a team of over 250 data scientists, analysts, actuaries and statisticians. We see first hand the innovation our team brings to our business and ultimately our clients. We are delighted to be associated with recognising talent within the Analytics sector in Ireland through the Fellowship & Industry Awards,” said Fergal Collins, CEO, Aon Centre for Innovation & Excellence.

Nominations close on 3 May with a shortlist to be announced on 17 May. Voting is open to Members of the Analytics Institute.

The Analytics Institute of Ireland has more 250 public and private sector members all over the island of Ireland and works to support members through sharing insights and expertise, collaborating and building networks in the industry and fostering innovation in the sector.

For more information, on the Institute and the Awards please visit www.fiawards.ie.

TechCentral Reporters